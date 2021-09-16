Busted Pilot: 'Alter Ego' on Fox, 'La Brea' on NBC, 'The Wonder Years' on ABC
By B+C Staff
Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about what's happening on the programming scene
Broadcasting + Cable's Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone chat about Fox's Alter Ego, La Brea on NBC, and ABC's The Wonder Years.
Also Read: Why the Traditional TV Season Still (Mostly) Matters
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.