Busted Pilot: 'Alter Ego' on Fox, 'La Brea' on NBC, 'The Wonder Years' on ABC

Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about what's happening on the programming scene

Broadcasting + Cable's Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone chat about Fox's Alter Ego, La Brea on NBC, and ABC's The Wonder Years.

