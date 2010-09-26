Burke Named CEO of NBC Universal
Comcast's COO Stephen Burke will become CEO of NBC
Universal when the cable giant completes its acquisition of NBCU, Comcast
announced Sunday.
On Friday, NBCU's current CEO, Jeff Zucker, announced
that Burke had told him Comcast wanted to pick its own leadership when it
assumed control of NBCU. Zucker will stay in the position until the government
review of the transaction is complete.
Burke is a former ABC executive and the son of Capital
Cities/ABC exec Dan Burke. He has been responsible for the integration of cable
systems Comcast has acquired from AT&T and Adelphia.
"Steve
Burke is an experienced, talented and visionary leader with over 25 years in
the media and entertainment industry," said Comcast Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer Brian Roberts. "Steve is one of the most
well-respected executives in the industry, and I am confident that he will lead
NBCU forward to a new era of growth."
"I
have known Steve Burke for many years and greatly respect him," said Jeff
Immelt, CEO of Geneal Electric, which will retain a minority interest in NBCU.
"He has deep expertise in this industry and I am very confident that
he will be a strong leader for NBC Universal."
