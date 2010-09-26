Burke Named CEO of NBC Universal

Comcast's COO Stephen Burke will become CEO of NBC

Universal when the cable giant completes its acquisition of NBCU, Comcast

announced Sunday.

On Friday, NBCU's current CEO, Jeff Zucker, announced

that Burke had told him Comcast wanted to pick its own leadership when it

assumed control of NBCU. Zucker will stay in the position until the government

review of the transaction is complete.

Burke is a former ABC executive and the son of Capital

Cities/ABC exec Dan Burke. He has been responsible for the integration of cable

systems Comcast has acquired from AT&T and Adelphia.

"Steve

Burke is an experienced, talented and visionary leader with over 25 years in

the media and entertainment industry," said Comcast Chairman and Chief

Executive Officer Brian Roberts. "Steve is one of the most

well-respected executives in the industry, and I am confident that he will lead

NBCU forward to a new era of growth."

"I

have known Steve Burke for many years and greatly respect him," said Jeff

Immelt, CEO of Geneal Electric, which will retain a minority interest in NBCU.

"He has deep expertise in this industry and I am very confident that

he will be a strong leader for NBC Universal."