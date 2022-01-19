‘Bull’ To End on CBS After Current Season

CBS drama Bull will end after its current season. Michael Weatherly plays Dr. Jason Bull in the show, inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw, founder of a trial-consulting firm.

Season six began in October.

“Brilliant, brash and charming, Dr. Bull is the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the accused tick,” goes the show description from CBS. “While Bull has mastered his professional domain, his personal life continues to evolve in surprising ways.”

Yara Martinez, Geneva Carr and Jaime Lee Kirchner are also in the cast.

“For six seasons, Bull has established itself as a ratings winner with its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television," said CBS in a statement. "We extend our thanks to the talented cast, Michael Weatherly, Geneva Carr, Yara Martinez, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, MacKenzie Meehan, the incredible creative team led by Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard, and our hard working crew, for bringing to life these innovative stories. We also thank our loyal viewers and look forward to providing them with a final run of compelling episodes filled with the humor, intelligence and twists that have made the drama a fan favorite.”

Weatherly shared on Twitter, “It’s been my privilege to play Dr Jason Bull but after 6 seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close. It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish…Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!”

Paul Attanasio and Dr. Phil McGraw created the show, and executive produce along with Kathryn Price & Nichole Millard, Jay McGraw, Eric Stoltz and Kati Johnston.

CBS Studios produces the show in association with Stage 29 Productions. ■