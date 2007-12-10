Bulka to Bulk Up Original Movies for Lifetime
Stephen Bulka, vice president of movies and miniseries for NBC Entertainment, joined Lifetime Networks as VP, original movies, effective immediately.
He will report to senior VP Tanya Lopez.
Bulka, based in Los Angeles, will head up development for Lifetime Original Movies, as well as for Lifetime Movie Network.
