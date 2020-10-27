Buddy Valastro Stars in ‘Buddy vs. Christmas’ on Food Network

Buddy Valastro, star of Cake Boss, has a new Food Network show called Buddy vs. Christmas, which debuts Nov. 22. Valastro and his baker buddies compete against creative non-bakers to design standout cakes. There are four episodes.

“It's bakers versus makers as their skills are tested in each of the four episodes, as Buddy and his team of bakers goes up against an award-winning scenic designer, a glassblower, an animatronics expert, and a Lego builder,” said Food Network. “With only 24 hours to capture the spirit of the holidays with their creations, the one that rises to the top with their elaborate design will be crowned winner. From life-size gingerbread houses and snow globes, to incredible toys including drivable sleigh cakes and action figures, and to Santa's workshop complete with talking reindeer, each creation brings holiday enchantment to life!”

Cake Boss, about Valastro’s baking endeavors in Hoboken, New Jersey, had eight seasons on TLC and one on Discovery Family.

"As the Cake Boss, Buddy has mastered the creation of gigantic, life-sized, and incredibly realistic cakes. Now, viewers will be captivated as he takes on his most difficult challenge yet by competing against master builders and expert crafters -- it's cake creations versus real build designs on Buddy vs. Christmas," said Courtney White, president, Food Network. "Audiences will be stunned by the remarkable Christmas designs in each episode, with all their spectacular details and special effects, making each one more impressive than the last."

The cake designs on Buddy vs. Christmas happened just before an accident at Valastro’s home, where his right hand was impaled, and he was rushed into emergency surgery. TLC does a special on Valastro recovering from his injury on Dec. 23.

"Buddy is like family to all of us at TLC, so we are thrilled and relieved for him that he is on the road to recovery following his accident," said Howard Lee, president and general manager, TLC. "Knowing Buddy's determination and spirit, it's no surprise that he would give it his all in the hopes of returning back to normal. We are proud to document his journey as part of this special."

Both programs were produced by Cakehouse Media.

Food Network and TLC are both part of Discovery, Inc.