Browne to Retire As Head of Telemundo

NBC Universal on Tuesday announced that Don Browne, president of Telemundo Communications Group plans to retire from the company.

Brown, 68, has been with Telemundo for eight years and NBCU for more than 30.

His last day will be June 3. NBCU said it expects to name a successor in the coming months.

"Don Browne has had an outstanding career as a broadcaster and executive, from his years as a bureau chief and executive vice president of NBC News to his tenure most recently at Telemundo, which under his leadership has become an extremely exciting part of our portfolio," said Steve Burke, who became CEO of NBCU when it was acquired by Comcast in January. " We are grateful for what he has accomplished and wish him all the best on a well-deserved retirement."

Browne began his career with the company in 1979, as NBC News' Miami bureau chief. He was was named executive news director in 1989 and executive VP of NBC News in 1991. Before joining Telemundo, he was president and general manager of WTVJ, NBC's station in Miami.