Broadcast Network Upfront Volume Tracking Flat

With the broadcast networks nearly done with their upfront

sales, the TV advertising market appears to have been less robust than

expected. Volume for the broadcasters was tracking flat at best, according to

media buyers, while cable appeared to be headed for a gain of 5% to 7%.





With the softer demand, the price increases the networks got were smaller than

in last year's strong market, but still significant. The volume and pricing

might have left the networks with more inventory than planned to sell in the

scatter market. "Everybody had to recalibrate a little bit," said one

buyer.





A wild card in this year's upfront was General Motors, the third-largest TV

advertiser, which, working with new media agency Carat, was seeking doubledigit

primetime price rollbacks from the networks.





Fox, the first network do upfront deals, reacted to GM's demands by refusing to

sell the automaker commercials during the NFL games it airs, which have been an

important part of GM's media strategy in the past. It was unclear at presstime

if GM had been able to make a deal with any of the broadcasters.





"Agencies often promise better pricing to new clients, but it's the way

they did it that rubbed people the wrong way," said one senior ad sales

executive.





The CW was the first network to complete its deals, selling about the same $400

million worth of commercial inventory as it did last year at prices about 7%

higher, despite lower ratings. The CW's sales include commercials in its shows

watched by its younger-skewing viewers online and on mobile devices.





According to industry sources, CBS was getting price increases on a

cost-perthousand viewers (CPM) basis of about 8-9%. Fox was getting increases

of about 7-8%, ABC about 6-7% and NBC about 5-7%.





In cable, Viacom, whose as sales growth has been slow, went out early, offering

below-market price increase in exchange for higher volume. Rival networks

disapproved, but buyers said it bought Viacom goodwill.





And while other major cable groups, including Turner Broadcasting, NBCU and

Fox, were making deals with price increases in the same range as the broadcasters,

some smaller cable groups were getting good volume increases by foregoing price

hikes, buyers said.



