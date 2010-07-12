Broadcast Is Back With a Vengeance at Emmys

Emmys 2010: Complete Coverage from B&C



After Several Years of being overshadowed by cable, broadcast television has re-established itself as a contender at the Emmys, television’s premiere kudo-fest.



The healthy showing for broadcast series (cable still dominates the made-for-TV-movie and miniseries categories) owes in large part to new series including Fox’s pop-culture phenom Glee and ABC’s smart new comedy Modern Family. CBS’ The Good Wife also received multiple nods, including outstanding drama and outstanding actress for Julianna Margulies, and supporting-actress nods for Archie Panjabi and Christine Baranski.



Glee netted 19 nominations in all, more than any other series and second only to HBO’s 10-hour World War II miniseries The Pacific, which received 24. Pacific’s nominations included nods for outstanding miniseries and for writing, directing and editing, but none for acting. AMC’s Mad Men received 17 nominations, while 30 Rock and Modern Family netted 15 and 14, respectively (see chart).



Broadcast had a particularly good showing in the comedy categories, where Glee and Modern Family will compete with perennial nominees The Office and 30 Rock as well as HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm and Showtime’s Nurse Jackie.



Broadcast television swept the outstanding supporting actor and actress in comedy series categories. Supporting actor nods went to Glee’s Chris Colfer; Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ty Burrell and Eric Stonestreet; Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Jon Cryer (Two and a Half Men). And the supporting actress nominees are Glee’s Jane Lynch (who steals every scene she’s in), Modern Family’s Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara, Kristen Wiig of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock’s Jane Krakowski and Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men).



Alec Baldwin, Steve Carell and Jim Parsons (Big Bang Theory) are on the outstanding actor in a comedy short list with Curb’s Larry David (who scored a nod for playing himself) and Monk’s Tony Shalhoub. So is first-time nominee Matthew Morrison for his work on Glee. His cast-mate Lea Michele was nominated for outstanding actress in a comedy, where she’ll compete against Emmy darling Tina Fey as well as Amy Poehler (NBC’s Parks and Recreation), Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie), Toni Collette (Showtime’s The United States of Tara) and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (The New Adventures of Old Christine).



Louis-Dreyfus and Shalhoub are among several actors who received nods for shows that ended last season. Matthew Fox of ABC’s Lost scored his first nomination for outstanding actor in a drama. And Connie Britton and Kyle Chandler were nominated for lead roles in the NBC drama Friday Night Lights, which will have its fifth and final season in 2011.



Uphill climb for ‘Lost’

Lost also scored an inevitable nomination for outstanding drama. But it will have an uphill climb to take home the statuette, with competition from HBO’s True Blood, Showtime’s Dexter, CBS’ The Good Wife, and AMC’s Mad Men and Breaking Bad. True Blood, Breaking Bad and Dexter had particularly strong seasons. And Dexter’s Michael C. Hall and Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston—who has won two consecutive Emmys for outstanding actor in a drama—received nods. Mad Men’s Jon Hamm and House’s Hugh Laurie round out the field.



Fox’s Lost cast-mates Terry O’Quinn and Michael Emerson received nods in the supporting actor in a drama category, where they face Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul, Mad Men’s John Slattery, Andre Braugher from TNT’s Men of a Certain Age and Martin Short from FX’s Damages.



Veteran actress Sharon Gless received a nod for supporting actress in a drama on USA’s Burn Notice. She faces The Good Wife’s Panjabi and Baranski as well as Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks and Elisabeth Moss, plus Rose Byrne from Damages.



There were no surprises in the reality competition category; perennial winner The Amazing Race got another nod along with Fox’s American Idol, ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, Bravo’s Top Chef and Lifetime’s Project Runway.



Nominated hosts are Race’s Phil Keoghan, Idol’s Ryan Seacrest, Dancing’s Tom Bergeron, Runway’s Heidi Klum and Survivor’s Jeff Probst. And Lifetime’s Georgia O’Keeffe biopic pulled in nine nods, including made-for-TV movie and outstanding actress for Joan Allen, who played the iconic artist.



Conan O’Brien may get the last laugh on Emmy night. The ousted Tonight Show host is nominated in the outstanding variety, music or comedy series category, while The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, the show that preceded and followed it, is not. O’Brien’s Tonight Show will compete against Comedy Central’s The Colbert Report and The Daily Show With Jon Stewart, HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher and Saturday Night Live.



The 62nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Aug. 29 on NBC. Jimmy Fallon is master of ceremonies.



