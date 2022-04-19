'Bridgerton' Season 2 Breaks Viewership Record - Netflix Global Top 10
By Daniel Frankel published
Second season of Shonda Rhimes' hit period drama surpasses Season 1's first-four-week debut total in just 24 days. And Season 5 of Spanish youth drama 'Elite' was the most watched show overall for the week of April 11-17
Wall Street pundits may blame Netflix's sudden growth stall-out on a lack of sticky content, but the second season of the platform's hit period drama Bridgerton just had the best debut performance of any English-language series in Netflix history.
The eight Season 2 episodes of Bridgerton captured another 66.1 million hours of streaming on Netflix's global platform for the week of April 11-17. That was the most watching for any Netflix English-language series that week, and it also made Season 2 the most watched English-language campaign on the platform ever, surpassing Bridgerton Season 1's first-28-day performance by 2 million hours with 627.1 billion total streaming hours.
Bridgerton Season 2, which debuted March 25, rose to the top in just 24 days on Netflix.
Bridgerton creator Shonda Rhimes continued her incendiary run on Netflix, with Bridgerton Season 1 (No. 4 with 23.3 million hours of catch-up viewing) and limited series Inventing Anna (No. 6 with 13.7 million hours) both ranking in the top 10 for English-language originals for the week of April 11-17.
For the week, Season 5 of Spanish local youth drama Elite was Netflix's most watched show of any kind, capturing 67.4 million hours of streaming.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
