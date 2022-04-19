'Bridgerton' Season 2 Breaks Viewership Record - Netflix Global Top 10

As Lady Whistledown might tell you, 'Big audience numbers for Netflix hardly translate into revenue growth these days ... indeed!'

Wall Street pundits may blame Netflix's sudden growth stall-out on a lack of sticky content, but the second season of the platform's hit period drama Bridgerton just had the best debut performance of any English-language series in Netflix history.

The eight Season 2 episodes of Bridgerton captured another 66.1 million hours of streaming on Netflix's global platform for the week of April 11-17. That was the most watching for any Netflix English-language series that week, and it also made Season 2 the most watched English-language campaign on the platform ever, surpassing Bridgerton Season 1's first-28-day performance by 2 million hours with 627.1 billion total streaming hours.

Bridgerton Season 2, which debuted March 25, rose to the top in just 24 days on Netflix.

Bridgerton creator Shonda Rhimes continued her incendiary run on Netflix, with Bridgerton Season 1 (No. 4 with 23.3 million hours of catch-up viewing) and limited series Inventing Anna (No. 6 with 13.7 million hours) both ranking in the top 10 for English-language originals for the week of April 11-17.

For the week, Season 5 of Spanish local youth drama Elite was Netflix's most watched show of any kind, capturing 67.4 million hours of streaming.

