Breezeline's 'Stream TV' Expands to Connecticut, Touts 98% Self-Install and 71% High-Satisfaction Rates

Breezeline, the Canadian-owned cable company previously known as Atlantic Broadband, has once again expanded deployment of its cloud-based, TiVo-powered IPTV service, Stream TV, announcing expansion of the linear QAM video platform replacement service into its Connecticut footprint, including New London, Groton, Waterford, Montville and surrounding communities.

Breezeline the company is owned by Canadian telecom Cogeco Communications, and it launched Stream TV in New Hampshire in February 2022.

Since then, it has expanded Stream TV to new customers in Maine, West Virginia and Florida, as well as parts of Pennsylvania and Maryland. The remaining Pennsylvania markets and New York were activated last month, with additional Breezeline markets coming online this spring and summer.

Later this year, a Breezeline rep told Next TV, the company will begin to offer the Stream TV option to existing TiVo customers in these markets, replacing traditional QAM-based TiVo DVR set-tops with the Stream TV streaming clients, freeing up valuable bandwidth on the operator's network in the process.

Breezeline Stream TV is a live-channel streaming platform that bundles 300 hours of cloud DVR HD recording along with access to around 5,000 OTT apps available via the Google Play Store, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney Plus.

Breezeline customers seem happy to trade pricey linear QAM-based cable TV for a cheaper bundled alternative they can program with their own FASTs and subscription streaming services.

Breezeline is offering its bottom-level "Base + TV" bundle, which includes 100 Mbps internet service plus Breezeline Stream TV, for $49.97 a month plus taxes and fees.

According to the Breezeline press rep, in Ohio, the MSO has achieved nearly 15% penetration for Stream TV within only a few months after launch, and penetration is even higher in legacy Breezeline markets where the service launched last year.

Notably, self-installation rates have averaged 98%.

And, also importantly, the rep told us that customers say "they really like the service." In Ohio, 71% of Stream TV customers surveyed indicate they're "likely" or "highly likely" to recommend the platform, while the remaining respondents indicated that they’d be somewhat likely to do so.

Breezeline touted 309,627 remaining video subscribers at the end of 2022,