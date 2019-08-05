Brandin Stewart Named GM at KYW-WPSG Philadelphia

Brandin Stewart has been named president and general manager of KYW-WPSG, the CBS-owned stations in Philadelphia. He spent 17 years with NBC’s owned stations, most recently as VP of sales for NBC/Telemundo’s Chicago stations.

“I had the pleasure of first meeting Brandin nearly 20 years ago,” said Peter Dunn, CBS Television Stations president. “Since that time, I have followed his career and been impressed by his accomplishments and the success he has had everywhere he’s been. I am very pleased that we have been able to recruit him to join our CBS Television Stations family and take on the responsibility for leading our talented and experienced team in Philadelphia. We look forward to having him bring his experience and passion for local media to Philly and help us shape the future success of our broadcast and digital platforms in this key market.”

Stewart succeeds Brien Kennedy. He will also oversee CBSN Philly, a soon-to-launch local direct-to-consumer streaming news service.

Before his time in Chicago, Stewart was VP of sales for NBC San Diego.

“It is a thrill for me to reconnect with Peter and join the CBS Philly team,” Stewart said. “I am grateful for this opportunity and excited to make the move to Philadelphia. My parents are from West Philly and I have fond memories of visiting the Delaware Valley to see my grandparents. I can’t wait to get back and reconnect with the people and places that make Philly so great.”