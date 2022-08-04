Bow Wow Returns to BET to Host New Dating Series

Actor and hip hop artist Bow Wow will host a new dating series for BET that focuses on finding new love for divorcees.

The series, After Happily Ever After, will follow people in long-term relationships that ended in divorce or separation and their exes who look to play matchmaker to help them find love once again, according to network officials.

Bow Wow, who returns to the network eight years after hosting the network’s 106 & Park music video series, will serve as host for the eight-episode After Happily Ever After. In each episode Bow Wow will throw a party with a new group of potential prospects for the daters, from whom the ex-spouses will choose who they believe will be best suited for their former spouse. After 48 hours the daters will determine whether they will continue to date the prospect or send them back to the singles pool, said the network.

“We look forward to airing this entertaining dating series that will help singles find love. This show promises to be full of surprises, twists, and turns that will leave viewers asking for more,” BET Unscripted Programming Executive Vice President Tiffany Lea Williams said in a statement. “We are also thrilled to welcome Bow Wow home to BET and to partner with Bunim/Murray Productions, who has been creating unscripted hits for three decades and always delivers their latest guilty pleasures to viewers. We can’t wait to add After Happily Ever After to our winning portfolio of acclaimed unscripted shows that engage and delight fans across all of our platforms worldwide.”■