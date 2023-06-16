Bounce TV, theGrio Set Juneteenth Specials

Bounce Tv and theGrio will commemorate the Juneteenth holiday with documentary and special programming airing over the holiday weekend.

Bounce TV on June 19 will premiere Xernona Clayton: A life in Black and White,

a documentary celebrating the life of one of the most unheralded civil rights icons and African American pioneers of our time, according to the network.

From Clayton's years working as an aide and close friend to Dr. Martin Luther King and Coretta Scott King through her pioneering broadcasting career – including the creation of the Trumpet Awards – the documentary provides a march through Clayton’s nearly century-long life, said Bounce.

(Image credit: theGrio)

Also on the 19th, the Allen Media Group-owned service theGrio will air the 4th Annual Freedom Forward: Juneteenth Special, which will feature appearances by Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts and comedian Roy Wood Jr., as well as a performance from the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre. The one-hour special will be hosted by theGrio Daily host Natasha Alford from New York City and theGrio columnist and podcast host Panama Jackson from Washington D.C., said the service.

The two specials join CNN's June 19 Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom primetime concert special featuring such performers as Miguel, Kirk Franklin, SWV, Davido, Coi Leray and Jodeci.