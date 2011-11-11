Bounce TV Moves Into New Orleans With WVUE

WVUE-TV in New Orleans has agreed to carry new African American broadcast network Bounce TV starting this weekend.

New Orleans is the 20th largest market for African American households in the U.S. WVUE is owned by Louisiana Media Co., which is owned by New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson.

Among the first Bounce TV programs WVUE will air on its digital channel 8.2 will be the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship football game, which starts at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Elizabeth City State Vikings will play against the Winston-Salem State Rams.

Bounce TV, which launched in September, last week announced agreements that put it on the air in New York and Los Angeles with Fox Television Stations and in Washington with Gannett Broadcasting. The network is now cleared in 50% of the country and 70% of African-American homes.