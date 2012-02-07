Bounce TV Buys Movies From Paramount, Warner
New African-American broadcast network Bounce TV said it
acquired rights to movies from Warner Bros. and Paramount, starring actors including
Richard Pryor, Sidney Poitier, Bill Cosby and Diana Ross.
Some of the films will run as part of the network's new
Brown Sugar Saturday Night franchise.
Films from Warner Bros Domestic Television Distribution
include Bird, an Academy Award
winner, the original version of Shaft,
Greased Lightning, The Mack, Let's Do It Again and Rosewood.
Paramount films airing on Bounce TV will include Mahogany, Lady Sings the Blues, Best
Defense, Vampire in Brooklyn and Heart Condition.
Bounce TV launched in September.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.