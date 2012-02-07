Bounce TV Buys Movies From Paramount, Warner

New African-American broadcast network Bounce TV said it

acquired rights to movies from Warner Bros. and Paramount, starring actors including

Richard Pryor, Sidney Poitier, Bill Cosby and Diana Ross.

Some of the films will run as part of the network's new

Brown Sugar Saturday Night franchise.

Films from Warner Bros Domestic Television Distribution

include Bird, an Academy Award

winner, the original version of Shaft,

Greased Lightning, The Mack, Let's Do It Again and Rosewood.

Paramount films airing on Bounce TV will include Mahogany, Lady Sings the Blues, Best

Defense, Vampire in Brooklyn and Heart Condition.

Bounce TV launched in September.