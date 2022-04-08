Bounce Trumpet Awards Rescheduled for April 23

Bounce has set an April 23 date for its annual Trumpet Awards ceremony, and will air the festivities on June 19.

The Awards show, which celebrates African-American excellence, was rescheduled to April from January because of COVID-19 concerns, said network officials. Bounce will air a taped version of the event on Juneteenth.

“It’s fitting that that we will honor Black excellence and achievement on a day that is a commemoration of such a significant moment in our history as African Americans,” said Bounce head Cheryle Harrison in a statement. “We appreciate everyone’s patience in our having to adjust this year’s schedule. Health and safety are a priority for our guests, honorees and staff.”

The 2022 Trumpet Awards will honor actor Courtney B. Vance, producer Stan Lathan, Scripps National Spelling Bee winner Zaila Avant-garde, politicians Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, and philanthropist Princess Sarah Culberson. ■