Bounce Names Hall to Programming Post

Former Turner programming executive Billy Hall has been

named executive VP, programming and production, a new position at Bounce TV.

Hall, who had been VP of programming and digital scheduling

for TNT and TBS, will oversee all scheduling, program planning, acquisitions,

operations and original production for the year-old network aimed at

African-Americans.

He will report to Bounce COO Jonathan Katz, another former

Turner exec.

"Billy is a tremendous creative talent with a proven and

successful track record as one of the top programmers in our business," Katz

said in a statement. "Bounce TV's meteoric growth is driven by the team of

smart and seasoned industry veterans we've been fortunate to assemble, so we

are thrilled to have someone of Billy's experience and caliber join our

extraordinary group of executives."

Before Turner, Hall worked at Fox Cable, the Health and

Sciences Network, Lifetime, Walt Disney Studio, Disney Channel and the Academy

of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Bounce TV also said it renewed its series Uptown Comic for a second series. Uptown Comic features standup

performances and is hosted by Rodney Perry.