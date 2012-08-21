Bounce Names Hall to Programming Post
Former Turner programming executive Billy Hall has been
named executive VP, programming and production, a new position at Bounce TV.
Hall, who had been VP of programming and digital scheduling
for TNT and TBS, will oversee all scheduling, program planning, acquisitions,
operations and original production for the year-old network aimed at
African-Americans.
He will report to Bounce COO Jonathan Katz, another former
Turner exec.
"Billy is a tremendous creative talent with a proven and
successful track record as one of the top programmers in our business," Katz
said in a statement. "Bounce TV's meteoric growth is driven by the team of
smart and seasoned industry veterans we've been fortunate to assemble, so we
are thrilled to have someone of Billy's experience and caliber join our
extraordinary group of executives."
Before Turner, Hall worked at Fox Cable, the Health and
Sciences Network, Lifetime, Walt Disney Studio, Disney Channel and the Academy
of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Bounce TV also said it renewed its series Uptown Comic for a second series. Uptown Comic features standup
performances and is hosted by Rodney Perry.
