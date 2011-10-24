'Boss' Premiere Delivers 659K Viewers for Starz

The premiere of new Starz political drama Boss, starring Kelsey Grammer, drew 659,000 total viewers at 10 p.m. Friday, with a cumulative Friday night audience of 1.05 million.

The 10 p.m. airing's viewership equaled that of Starz' Spartacus: Blood and Sand premiere in Jan. 2010 but paled to the 1.1 million that tuned in for the Spartacus: Gods of the Arena debut last January.

Starz has already committed to a second season of Boss, renewing the series almost a month before its Oct. 21 debut.