Bobby Flay Inks Multi-Year Deal With Food Network

Bobby Flay has signed a three-year exclusive deal with Food Network that includes development of new content for the network and elsewhere within the Discovery portfolio. Flay’s shows include Beat Bobby Flay and new project Bobby and Sophia on the Coast (wt), featuring the chef and his daughter.

“A versatile talent both on and off camera, Bobby has been a major influence in shaping how audiences experience the evolving world of food,” said Food Network in a statement. “One of the most respected food authorities and the longest-running Food Network talent to have new episodes or series in premieres, with this new deal Flay will be continuing to share his skills and talent with audiences globally for years to come.”

Flay opened Mesa Grill in New York in 1991. He first appeared on Food Network in 1994.

“We are thrilled to continue Bobby Flay's long standing relationship with Food Network,” said Courtney White, president, Food Network and Streaming Food Content, Discovery Inc. “He captivates our audience with his incredible culinary skill, fierce competitive spirit and his trademark ability to share a deep passion for food. Bobby generously invites viewers into his culinary world, sharing his #WeCook philosophy and inspiring everyone in the kitchen. Continuing this creative relationship with such an extraordinary talent is the perfect way to usher in the holidays.”

Flay’s shows have included Grillin' & Chillin', BBQ Brawl, Bobby Flay's Barbeque Addiction, Boy Meets Grill, Brunch @ Bobby's, Iron Chef America and Throwdown with Bobby Flay.

“I'm thrilled to extend my relationship with Food Network and Discovery,” he said. “Although these talks to renew took a little longer than expected, the important thing is that both sides are happy that we can now build on an already rock solid foundation. Stay tuned for some incredibly exciting new shows as I promise to take food and cooking to places we've never imagined before.” ■