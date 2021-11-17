Bobby Bones Hosts ‘New Year’s Eve Live’ on CBS

Radio and TV personality Bobby Bones will host New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on CBS, with Rachel Smith of Entertainment Tonight co-hosting. The event takes place 8-11 p.m. ET/PT, and 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Performers include country stars Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton and Zac Brown Band.

“I’m so excited to celebrate and host New Year’s Eve this year right down the street from my house, with so many of my friends who have great performances planned,” Bones said. “I can’t wait to show America how special Nashville is.”

Bones hosts The Bobby Bones Show for iHeartRadio and he’s a mentor on American Idol.

Smith, who was Miss USA 2007, is a correspondent on Entertainment Tonight.

“I am over the moon to co-host New Year’s Eve Live from Nashville,” Smith said. “I get to hang with the hottest acts in country music, some I’m lucky enough to call friends, on New Year’s Eve in my hometown! Sign me up!”

The event is executive produced by Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington in partnership with the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. The special will be directed by Sandra Restrepo.