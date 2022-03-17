‘Black Panther’s’ Lupita Nyong’o to Star in Smithsonian Channel Documentary

Smithsonian Channel and Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong’o will trace the origins of an all-female African army in a new documentary debuting on March 28.

The documentary, Warrior Women with Lupita Nyong’o will take viewers across Benin, West Africa to uncover the truth behind the women who helped to inspire the Dora Milaje fighters of Marvel’s Black Panther film.

According to the network, the little-known but highly formidable Agoji warrior women protected the rulers of one of the richest kingdoms in Africa until a bitter defeat in 1892 that may (or may not) have disbanded them forever.

Warrior Women With Lupita Nyong’o will also air on Smithsonian Channel in Latin America later this year, according to the network.