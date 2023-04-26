‘Black Mirror’ Returns to Netflix in June
Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Salma Hayek Pinault, Zazie Beetz to star in season six of anthology series
Netflix will launch the sixth season of its Emmy-winning anthology series Black Mirror this June, the streaming service announced in a new trailer.
The season six cast of the sci-fi/thriller series will feature Kate Mara, Salma Hayek Pinault, Zazie Beetz, Daniel Portman, Anjana Vasan, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, and Danny Ramirez, said Netflix.
Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker said the upcoming season will be the most unpredictable season yet as the franchise continues to reinvent itself.
“I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people – and myself – or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can’t be easily defined and can keep reinventing itself,” he said via Netflix.
Black Mirror executive producers include Brooker, Jessika Rhoades, Annabel Jones and Bisha Ali.
