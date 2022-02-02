Black History Month: What To Watch (February 1-February 14)
A look at original content premiering during the month-long commemoration
Cable programmers and streaming services are commemorating Black History Month with numerous African American-themed original scripted series, movies, documentaries and specials.
Here's a sampling of what's on tap for the first half of February (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Feb. 4 – Phat Tuesdays
(documentary)
Prime Video
Feb. 5 - Single Black Female
(movie)
Lifetime
Feb. 6 -- Power Book IV: Force
(drama)
Starz
Feb. 7 -- One Thousand Years of Slavery – The Untold Story
(documentary)
Smithsonian Channel
Feb. 8 -- The Loyola Project
(documentary)
CBS Sports Network
Feb. 10 -- Real Husbands of Hollywood More Kevin, More Problems
(special)
BET Plus
Feb. 11 -- Everything’s Gonna Be All White
(docuseries)
Showtime
Feb. 11 -- Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship
(documentary)
National Geographic
Feb. 12 -- Profiled: The Black Man
(documentary)
Discovery Plus
Feb. 13 -- Bel-Air
(drama)
Peacock
