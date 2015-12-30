Bill Cosby Arraigned on Sexual Assault Charge

Bill Cosby was arraigned Wednesday for aggravated indecent assault with the court setting his bail at $1 million.

Cosby, who shuffled into an Elkins Park, Pa., court at 2:30 p.m. ET, was charged by the Montgomery County DA’s office earlier in the day in relation to an alleged 2004 sexual assault at his Cheltenham Township home.

As part of the arraignment, Magisterial District Judge Elizabeth McHugh said that Cosby must give up his passport and post 10% of the bail or $100,000. The comedian and star of the popular sitcom The Cosby Show was booked at the Cheltenham Township Police Department.

The charges came in light of a 2005 deposition that was released in July 2015 in which Cosby admitted to buying Quaaludes with the intention of giving them to women he wanted to have sex with. The deposition was part of a lawsuit brought against the actor that was settled in 2006.

Because the alleged assault took place in 2004, the DA's office had to file charges before the 12-year statute of limitations ran out.

McHugh set a preliminary hearing date for Jan. 14, 2016 at 9 a.m.