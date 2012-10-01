Big Ten Net Adds Shows to Playbook

While Big Ten football may be underwhelming so for this

season, Big Ten Network is adding original programming to its fall lineup aimed

at cashing in on fans' loyalty to their schools and proud histories.

BTN has also managed to secure presenting sponsors for its

new shows in Best Buy and Chase's Freedom credit card. Those sponsors join a lineup of national

advertisers backing the networks, including State Farm, Buffalo Wild Wings, Nissan,

the U.S. Marines and Verizon.

The Journey: Big Ten Football 2012 has its

debut Wednesday. Presented by Best Buy, the series will take a close-up look at

this season, with behind-the-scenes access and feature stories about players

and coaches. The first episode focuses on Denard Robinson of Michigan, John

Simon of Ohio State and Michael Mauti of Penn State. Big Ten Network's

basketball version of The Journey was

nominated for an Emmy.

Big Ten Elite will

tell viewers the story of some of the conference's best team of all time.

Presented by Chase Freedom, the first episode, airing Tuesday, looks at the

1997 Michigan football team. Among the other squads featured are the 1994

Nebraska football team and the 1980-81 Indiana basketball team.

"These two shows

really capture what fans love about their teams and schools," said BTN president

Mark Silverman. "They join a robust schedule of original and studio programs

that complement our live events. We expect ratings and ad sales will continue

to grow."

BTN airs more than 40 games during the season, with

extensive pregame, halftime and postgame coverage on Saturdays along with Game

Breaks between action.

In addition to live games, original BTN programs returning

from last year include BTNFootball & Beyond, The Next

Level, BTNFootball Report and the Women's Sports Report,

and Tailgate 48, Big Ten Pulse and Step Into my Office.

This fall, the network also has #BTNLive, a nightly radio show available via Fox Sports Radio in

select markets and simulcast on BTN on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Hosts Dave

Revsine, Mike Hall and Rick Pizzo rotate throughout the week.

Big Ten Network is a joint venture of the Big Ten Conference

and Fox.