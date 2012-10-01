Big Ten Net Adds Shows to Playbook
While Big Ten football may be underwhelming so for this
season, Big Ten Network is adding original programming to its fall lineup aimed
at cashing in on fans' loyalty to their schools and proud histories.
BTN has also managed to secure presenting sponsors for its
new shows in Best Buy and Chase's Freedom credit card. Those sponsors join a lineup of national
advertisers backing the networks, including State Farm, Buffalo Wild Wings, Nissan,
the U.S. Marines and Verizon.
The Journey: Big Ten Football 2012 has its
debut Wednesday. Presented by Best Buy, the series will take a close-up look at
this season, with behind-the-scenes access and feature stories about players
and coaches. The first episode focuses on Denard Robinson of Michigan, John
Simon of Ohio State and Michael Mauti of Penn State. Big Ten Network's
basketball version of The Journey was
nominated for an Emmy.
Big Ten Elite will
tell viewers the story of some of the conference's best team of all time.
Presented by Chase Freedom, the first episode, airing Tuesday, looks at the
1997 Michigan football team. Among the other squads featured are the 1994
Nebraska football team and the 1980-81 Indiana basketball team.
"These two shows
really capture what fans love about their teams and schools," said BTN president
Mark Silverman. "They join a robust schedule of original and studio programs
that complement our live events. We expect ratings and ad sales will continue
to grow."
BTN airs more than 40 games during the season, with
extensive pregame, halftime and postgame coverage on Saturdays along with Game
Breaks between action.
In addition to live games, original BTN programs returning
from last year include BTNFootball & Beyond, The Next
Level, BTNFootball Report and the Women's Sports Report,
and Tailgate 48, Big Ten Pulse and Step Into my Office.
This fall, the network also has #BTNLive, a nightly radio show available via Fox Sports Radio in
select markets and simulcast on BTN on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Hosts Dave
Revsine, Mike Hall and Rick Pizzo rotate throughout the week.
Big Ten Network is a joint venture of the Big Ten Conference
and Fox.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.