Big ‘Sunday Night Football’ Boost Paces NBC

NBC took Sunday ratings honors easily, riding Sunday Night Football to a 5.6 rating across prime in viewers 18-49, and an 18 share. Football Night in America went up 7% to 3.3 and the game, Eagles versus Cowboys, was north a noisy 24% to 6.2.

ABC was next at 2.0/7. Toy Box went up 20% to 0.6, then the American Music Awards rated a 2.4, which was flat with last year.

CBS did a 1.5/5. A football overrun did a 4.4, then 60 Minutes rated a 2.0, up 67% from last week. Wisdom of the Crowd scored a flat 0.8, NCIS: Los Angeles slipped 22% to 0.7 and Madam Secretary grew 17% to 0.7.

Fox was at 0.9/3, its shows down considerably compared with last week, when an NFL game went into prime. Bob’s Burgers was off 31% at 1.1 and The Simpsons was down 42%, then Ghosted fell 39% to 0.8. Family Guy dropped 36% to 0.9 and Last Man on Earth dipped 22% to 0.7.

Univision rated a 0.6/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.