Big Bucks for Cable Yuks

RELATED:Memo From the Ultimate Upfront Market-Watcher

For Upfront, Custom Content Is Now a Big Deal

Despite Ratings Dip, Sales Chiefs Upbeat

Kimmel: The Joke's on the Buyers



Modern Family is coming to cable,

but it isn’t funny to some media

buyers how much NBCUniversal is

looking to charge to advertise for

reruns of the sitcom.

“If you take a look at what

they’re trying to get for Modern

Family, holy cow, I’m better off

buying Modern Family on ABC,”

said one senior media executive.

The executive said NBCU is

asking for 85% increases above

USA’s current primetime prices for

Modern Family spots.

USA, whose presentation on

May 16 evening closes out Upfront

Week, was the most-watched cable

network in primetime last year.

NBCU CEO Steve Burke has told

analysts his goal is to raise USA’s

advertising rates. But the network’s

ratings are down 13% in the 18-49

demo this season, and according to

SNL Kagan, ad revenue was down

3%, to $998 million.

The move also comes as cable

networks are looking to close the

price gap between how much

advertisers pay for spots on top

broadcast shows and how much

they pay for the growing number

of hit cable originals. Cable

networks pitch their originals as

“broadcast replacement.”

“When you tell NBCU we’re not

going to be able to pay this to be

on USA, that it’s just not going to

happen, the response is, ‘Well,

take [dollars] from [broadcast]

primetime,” the agency executive

said. “Well, why? So I can get

reruns of a primetime show?”

Another senior buyer addressed

the situation via social media. Last

week, Jason Kanefsky, executive

VP, strategic investments at Havas

Media, tweeted: “I applaud USA’s

commitment to secure highquality

original content & acquisition.

Price check needed.”

In an interview, Kanefsky

added, “You can debate the cost

of Modern Family. But there are

hundreds of other properties that

advertisers appear to be overpaying

for. Some will see the value and be willing to pay for it.”

Linda Yaccarino, NBCU president

of ad sales, calls Modern

Family “the best of the best”

and expects it to be in demand

by advertisers on USA. “When

you dig deep into the power of

Modern Family, it’s actually quite

a unique program,” she said. “It’s

very upscale. It is a show where

the viewers are so intent and so

involved with the characters that

brand recognition for commercials

that air in Modern Family

out-delivers just about every

show on television.”

Before joining NBCU, Yaccarino

helped launch The Big Bang Theory

on TBS, where it drew top ratings

and ad rates. She’ll push for the

same for Modern Family. “There’s

been a marketplace that’s been

established for top-tier off-net

sitcoms, and I think Modern Family

will find a very happy place in that

price point that has already been

established,” she said.

While USA can’t offer product

integration into the Modern Family

episodes it airs, the network

is putting together the kinds of

special sponsorship packages attractive

to advertisers looking for

more than 30-second spots.

USA is dividing up this year’s

fourth quarter into two halves;

the first will be the launch period

and the second is the holiday period.

The network is courting only

four sponsors for each period.

“We don’t want to create a

cluttered environment. For us, this

is making sure that we have big

launch partnerships that can have

impact and not create a scattershot

marketplace,” said Alexandra

Shapiro, head of marketing at USA.

Among the ideas USA is

pitching to potential sponsors is

creating a content package for

the ultimate Modern Family fan;

a mobile tour featuring a Modern

Family Mobile Portrait Truck

that will allow families to take

portraits and holiday cards and

be featured in an interactive gallery

online; and a Modern Family

Week that would involve multiple

NBCU units and tackle the issues

faced by modern families.

For film studio clients, USA is

teaming up with NBCU’s Fandango

movie site to create custom

Modern Family Weekend Ticket

content to air within episodes

and online at Fandango.

USA also plans to have a second-

screen experience for every

episode of the series, and there

will be ways for sponsors to align

with that, Shapiro added.