Bewkes Pay Slipped to $25.9M in 2011

Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes' total compensation for 2011 was $25.9 million, down a bit from the previous year, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bewkes' salary was unchanged at $2 million a year. His stock awards rose to $6.1 million from $5.5 million and deferred compensation earnings rose to $253,000 from 4166,000, but his option awards non-equity incentive plan compensation and "all other compensation" were lower.

Among other key Time Warner executives, CFO John Martin's total compensation rose to $11.5 million from $10.2 million, general counsel Paul Cappuccio's compensation was $7.4 million, up from $6.2 million, exec VP for corporate marketing and communication Gary Ginsberg's pay rose to $3.8 million from $3.6 million and executive VP for international and corporate strategy Olaf Olafsson's comp was $3.7 million, up from $3.5 million.