Bewkes Gets Contract Extension Through 2017

Time Warner said on Tuesday that chairman and CEO Jeff

Bewkes' contract has been extended for five years.

The new deal runs through 2017, the company said.

Bewkes was named chairman and CEO in 2009. He has overseen

the spinoffs of Time Warner Cable and AOL into separate companies, leaving Time

Warner to function as a content company operating in the TV, motion picture and

publishing business.

He has also been an early advocate of TV Everywhere, which

combats piracy and cord-cutting by allowing consumers to watch content whenever

they want on whatever devices they want, so long as they subscribe to a channel

like TNT or HBO through a distributor such as a cable operators, satellite

provider or telco.

"Speaking on behalf of the board of directors, we are very

pleased that Jeff has signed on to lead Time Warner for another five years," Stephen

Bollenbach, lead independent director of the Time Warner board of directors said

in a statement. "Jeff is a proven visionary when it comes to navigating the

digital landscape. Since becoming CEO in 2008 he has led the transformation of

the Company into a content-focused powerhouse while at the same time significantly

increasing shareholder value."

The company said that Bewkes' base salary and bonus target

will be unchanged and that the contract contains long-term incentive awards

tied to financial and shareholder returns.

"With Time Warner's exceptional management team we have

created some of the most compelling content in the world, we have led the way

in developing new business models that capitalize on emerging consumer trends,

we've expanded our reach internationally and we've improved the operating and

the capital efficiency of the Company," Bewkes said in a statement. I'm even more confident about what we'll achieve

over the next five years."