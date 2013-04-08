Bewkes 2012 Pay Flat as Time Warner CEO

Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes' total compensation for 2012 was

just under $25.9 million, down slightly $25.94 million the previous year.

Bewkes' base salary was unchanged at $2 million, his stock

awards rose to $6.9 million from $6.2 million, while his options awards dropped

to $2.96 million from almost $4 million. Non-equity incentive plan compensation

was also little changed at $13.6 million compared to $13.5 million in 2011.

Pay

for other senior Time Warner executives also changed little from the previous

year.