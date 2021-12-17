‘Better Things’ Final Season on FX February 28

Pamela Adlon comedy Better Things begins its fifth and final season Monday, February 28 on FX, and streaming on Hulu. Two episodes air on premiere day.

Adlon stars, directs and executive produces.

“While it’s bittersweet to present the finale of Pamela’s masterpiece, we adore the upcoming season and think fans will love the episodes as much as we do,” said John Landgraf, chairman, FX. “Our thanks to Pamela, the extraordinary cast, the crew and everyone who worked on Better Things for putting an exclamation point on this brilliant, original, radically humanistic series.”

The new season focuses on the road ahead for its unconventional heroine, Sam Fox (Adlon), so devoted to her life as a working actor and single mother of three that she’s left little time for herself. “As she navigates three daughters, each coming of age; the challenges of her chosen career; and her mother’s increasing signs of aging (as well as her own)—Sam embraces each moment, and each member of her family, with a fierce love, raw honesty and biting humor. As each of the Fox women come of age into the next phase of their life, they are inspired to reevaluate themselves, learn from the past and find their own direction,” FX said.

Adlon directs every episode.

Mikey Madison, Hannah Riley, Olivia Edward and Celia Imrie are in the cast. Guest stars include Lena Waithe, Ron Cephas Jones, Marty Krofft, Casey Wilson and Angela Kinsey.

Better Things is produced by FX Productions.