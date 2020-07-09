FX Orders More ‘Better Things’

Caleb Mantuano as Murray, Pamela Adlon as Sam Fox, and Olivia Edward as Duke in FX's "Better Things".

FX has ordered season five for comedy Better Things, and inked a new overall deal with Pamela Adlon, the executive producer, director and star. Season five is expected to air in 2021.

The deal agreement covers all scripted and unscripted programming exclusively for FX, as well as potentially other divisions of Walt Disney Television.

“We are truly honored to work with Pamela,” said Eric Schrier, president, FX Entertainment. “She is one of the most talented artists in the business, which is exemplified through her work as a producer/showrunner, actor, writer and director. The most recent season of Better Things was its best yet and we’re excited about what's to come in season five, as well as all of the future projects we are working on together.”

Critically adored Better Things is the story of Adlon’s Sam Fox, a single mother and working actor with no filter, raising her three daughters, played by Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood and Olivia Edward in Los Angeles.