BET Renews ‘Tyler Perry’s Sistas’ for Third Season

BET has picked up a third season of its drama series Tyler Perry’s Sistas prior to next week's mid-season return of the show’s second season, the network said Tuesday.

The show, which is the top-rated scripted cable series for African-Americans 18-49 years old, will debut the second half of its sophomore campaign on Jan. 27, said BET.

Tyler Perry’s Sistas follows a group of single black females as they navigate their love lives, careers and friendship through the ups-and-downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals, according to BET. The series stars KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Chido Nwokocha, DeVale Ellis, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, Anthony Dalton II, Trinity Whiteside, and Crystal Renee’ Hayslett.

