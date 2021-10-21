BET Renews 'Tyler Perry’s Sistas' for Fourth Season

BET has renewed its original series Tyler Perry’s Sistas for a fourth season as the network draws strong weekly ratings for its original series.

Tyler Perry’s Sistas follows a group of single Black females as they navigate their love lives, careers and friendships, said network officials. The network also announced that it will premiere a new edition of its The Tyler Perry Show: The Sistas After-Show Edition on Dec. 22.

The announcement comes as the network enjoyed strong ratings performances from the season premieres of several comedy series. The Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 season premieres of Tyler Perry’s House Of Payne, Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living, Tyler Perry’s The Oval, Tyler Perry’s Sistas, Twenties and Twenties After-show with B. Scott drew 5.6 million viewers on a Nielsen Live+3 basis across BET and BET Her, reported the network.

