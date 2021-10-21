BET Renews 'Tyler Perry’s Sistas' for Fourth Season
Network sets December premiere for new ‘Sistas’ after-show special
BET has renewed its original series Tyler Perry’s Sistas for a fourth season as the network draws strong weekly ratings for its original series.
Tyler Perry’s Sistas follows a group of single Black females as they navigate their love lives, careers and friendships, said network officials. The network also announced that it will premiere a new edition of its The Tyler Perry Show: The Sistas After-Show Edition on Dec. 22.
The announcement comes as the network enjoyed strong ratings performances from the season premieres of several comedy series. The Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 season premieres of Tyler Perry’s House Of Payne, Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living, Tyler Perry’s The Oval, Tyler Perry’s Sistas, Twenties and Twenties After-show with B. Scott drew 5.6 million viewers on a Nielsen Live+3 basis across BET and BET Her, reported the network.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
