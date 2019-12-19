BET+ Renews 'The Family Business'

BET+ has renewed a second season of its crime drama series The Family Business, the streaming service said Thursday.

The Family Business, based on the New York Times best-selling crime drama book series, follows the Duncans, an upstanding tight knit family that by day, owns and operates an exotic car dealership in New York, but by night conducts more illicit business activities, according to the service.

Carl Weber, author of the book series, serves as showrunner and executive producer. Ernie Hudson, who stars in the series, also serves as executive producer, according to BET+.

"We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Carl Weber’s The Family Business back for season two,” said Devin Griffin, general manager, BET+ in a statement. “We are thrilled to dig even deeper with Carl Weber and continue our amazing partnership to bring his best-selling book series to life for his fans. BET+ is committed to providing creators the freedom to tell unique Black stories that will resonate and entertain audiences; and this next season further demonstrates that commitment.”