BET Networks Grabs Lena Waithe Comedy ‘Twenties’

BET Networks has greenlit the Lena Waithe single-camera comedy Twenties. Created and written by Waithe when she was in her early 20s, the series “follows the adventures of a queer black girl, Hattie, and her two straight best friends, Marie and Nia, who spend most of their days talking ‘ish’ and chasing their dreams,” said BET.

The network signed on for eight episodes.

BET recently said yes to season two of the Waithe series Boomerang.

“BET Networks is thrilled to partner once again with the creative visionary Lena Waithe on both Boomerang and Twenties as she is without a doubt a leading relevant voice of our generation and a disruptor in her own right,” said Connie Orlando, head of programming, BET Networks. “BET is committed to the elevation of inclusive and authentic storytelling that viewers continue to expect from the brand.”

The executive producers are Waithe, Susan Fales-Hill, Rishi Rajani and Andrew Coles.

"Twenties has been a project I’ve been dreaming about for as long as I can remember. I think a lot of people were interested, but didn’t see the vision. I’m so grateful [BET Networks President] Scott Mills and Connie Orlando did. I couldn’t be more excited to deepen my relationship with BET. I know audiences have been waiting a long time for this one," said Waithe.

Waithe created the drama The Chi on Showtime.

Fales-Hill’s TV work includes NBC comedy The Cosby Show and Showtime comedy Linc’s.

“I’m deeply grateful to Lena Waithe for dragging me out of the crypt to run her groundbreaking series about women of color who are as intelligent as they are funny, as ambitious and driven as they are confused,” said Fales-Hill. “It is exhilarating to be back in television, at BET at a moment of unprecedented multicultural inclusion in the entertainment industry.”