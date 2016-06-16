Best Buy, GameStop to Demo PlayStation VR

Those looking to test-drive the PlayStation VR headset ahead of its Oct. 13 retail release won’t have to wait long: starting June 17, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) will offer demos of its $400 VR system at 30 Best Buy and GameStop locations.

SIE expects to expand that number to more than 300 across the U.S. and Canada beginning June 24.

“The excitement around PS VR has been enormous and once you try it, you’ll understand why,” John Koller, VP of PlayStation brand marketing for SIE, wrote in a blog post. “As all of you would expect, it’s our goal at PlayStation to deliver the best and richest VR gaming experiences, and we can’t wait for you to put that headset on and be transported into these worlds."

PlayStation VR Worlds, EVE: Valkyrie, Headmaster, Battlezone and SuperHyperCube will be the initial games that will be demoed, with Sony promising more games before the system’s October launch.