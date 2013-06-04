Berson Promoted to President at CBS Sports

David Berson, who joined CBS Sports as executive VP and

president of CBS Sports Network in 2011, has been named president of CBS

Sports.

Berson will report to CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus and

will be involved in all aspects of the day-to-day management of CBS Sports,

while continuing to head the cable network, the company said.

"David's

contributions and expertise in all areas of our business, including

programming, production and business affairs, have managed to exceed our high

expectations since he joined CBS Sports," McManus said in a statement. "This is

a natural evolution for David to assume additional responsibilities at CBS

Sports, working alongside me on the day-to-day management of both CBS Sports

and CBS Sports Network."

Before

joining CBS, Berson spend 16 years at ESPN, where he started as an intern and

rose to executive VP, program planning and strategy.