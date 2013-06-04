Berson Promoted to President at CBS Sports
David Berson, who joined CBS Sports as executive VP and
president of CBS Sports Network in 2011, has been named president of CBS
Sports.
Berson will report to CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus and
will be involved in all aspects of the day-to-day management of CBS Sports,
while continuing to head the cable network, the company said.
"David's
contributions and expertise in all areas of our business, including
programming, production and business affairs, have managed to exceed our high
expectations since he joined CBS Sports," McManus said in a statement. "This is
a natural evolution for David to assume additional responsibilities at CBS
Sports, working alongside me on the day-to-day management of both CBS Sports
and CBS Sports Network."
Before
joining CBS, Berson spend 16 years at ESPN, where he started as an intern and
rose to executive VP, program planning and strategy.
