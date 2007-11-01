Belo Promotes Four TV Executives

Belo promoted four executives in its television department.

Peter Diaz was named executive vice president of television operations; Kathy Clements was named senior VP of television operations; Mike Devlin was named president and general manager of WFAA Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; and Susan McEldoon was upped to president and GM of KHOU Houston.

“Today’s announcements are representative of the quality and depth of talent we have across our entire organization,” Belo president and chief operating officer Dunia Shive said in a statement. “These executives have delivered outstanding results for Belo and I knew they will continue to do so in their new roles.”