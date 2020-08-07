‘Being Reuben’ Starts on The CW Aug. 7

Docu-series Being Reuben premieres Aug. 7 on The CW. It’s about a teen juggling social media stardom with real-life stuff, such as his siblings. Reuben de Maid of Wales, who is 14, stars.

De Maid, a singer and makeup expert, came to fame after an appearance on Little Big Shots. “In this fun, inspiring and warm-hearted new docuseries, we follow Reuben as he grows into his glamorous new life, while still grounded in his reality at home in Wales with siblings Coco and Sonny, and his mother Vicky. Being Reuben takes a passionate look at how a loving family has given their special teen the strength to stand out,” said The CW.

Ricochet Ltd., a Warner Bros. International Television Production Company, produces the program with Krempelwood Ltd. Executive producers are Emma Walsh of Ricochet, Blair Krempel and Mark Wood.