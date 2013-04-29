B&C's 2013 Market Movers: The Network Sales Chiefs
RELATED: B&C's 2013 Market Movers
B&C's 2013 Market Movers: Top Cable Sales Execs
Toby Byrne
Title
: President, sales
Network
: Fox
2012 upfront sales
: $1.9 billion*
Outlook
: With ratings down and
American Ido
l no longer a juggernaut, maintaining sales volume could be a challenge.
Jo Ann Ross
Title
: President, network sales
Network
: CBS
2012 upfront sales
: $2.65 billion*
Outlook
: Even after a so-so crop of new shows, CBS is the network to beat and should lead in ad sales and price increases.
Keith Turner
Title
: President, advertising sales and marketing
Network
: Univision
2012 upfront sales
: N/A
Outlook
: Facing increased competition, Univision is rolling out new networks and digital programming to maintain leadership.
Geri Wang
Title
: President, sales and marketing
Network
: ABC
2012 upfront sales
: $2.4 billion*
Outlook
: Shows designed to reach men didn't work, but
Scandal
and
Revenge
are popular with women, and the Wednesday-night sitcom block shows strength.
Linda Yaccarino
Title
: President, advertising sales
Network
: NBCUniversal
2012 upfront sales
: $1.9 billion*
Outlook
: With
Sunday Night Football
and the Olympics, NBC's a player, but its primetime schedule needs more than just
The Voice
and
Revolution
.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.