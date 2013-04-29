B&C's 2013 Market Movers: The Network Sales Chiefs

RELATED: B&C's 2013 Market Movers

B&C's 2013 Market Movers: Top Cable Sales Execs







Toby Byrne

Title

: President, sales

Network

: Fox

2012 upfront sales

: $1.9 billion*

Outlook

: With ratings down and

American Ido

l no longer a juggernaut, maintaining sales volume could be a challenge.

Jo Ann Ross

Title

: President, network sales

Network

: CBS

2012 upfront sales

: $2.65 billion*

Outlook

: Even after a so-so crop of new shows, CBS is the network to beat and should lead in ad sales and price increases.

Keith Turner

Title

: President, advertising sales and marketing

Network

: Univision

2012 upfront sales

: N/A

Outlook

: Facing increased competition, Univision is rolling out new networks and digital programming to maintain leadership.

Geri Wang

Title

: President, sales and marketing

Network

: ABC

2012 upfront sales

: $2.4 billion*

Outlook

: Shows designed to reach men didn't work, but

Scandal

and

Revenge

are popular with women, and the Wednesday-night sitcom block shows strength.

Linda Yaccarino

Title

: President, advertising sales

Network

: NBCUniversal

2012 upfront sales

: $1.9 billion*

Outlook

: With

Sunday Night Football

and the Olympics, NBC's a player, but its primetime schedule needs more than just

The Voice

and

Revolution

.