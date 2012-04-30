B&C's 2012 Market Movers: The Top Cable Sales Execs
B&C's 2012 Market Movers
Joe Abruzzese
Title: President, Advertising Sales
Company: Discovery Communications
2011 Ad Revenue: $1.43 billion
Outlook: Under Abruzzese, Discovery has been outperforming its rivals. One challenge is the good problem of monetizing Investigation Discovery's skyrocketing ratings.
Mel Berning
Title: Executive VP, National Ad Sales
Company: A+E Television Networks
2011 Ad Revenue: $1.67 billion
Outlook: History is huge with men of all ages. Lifetime is bouncing back with women. And Berning can put viewers of both sexes into A&E, which added viewers last year as well.
Louis Carr
Title: President of Broadcast Media Sales, BET Networks
Company: Viacom
2011 Ad Revenue: $341 million
Outlook: Carr makes the case that BET is a leader with big-viewing, big-spending African-American consumers. With three hot sitcoms, he has the rating points too.
Ed Erhardt
Title: President, Global Customer Marketing and Sales, ESPN
Company: Walt Disney Co.
2011 Ad Revenue: $2.04 billion
Outlook: There's nothing hotter in TV than live sports, and ESPN has plenty. And not just on TV, but online and on mobile, creating a multiplatform bonanza.
Ed Georger
Title: Executive VP, Advertising Sales, Crown Media Family Networks
Company: Crown Media Holdings
2011 Ad Revenue: $251 million
Outlook: With Martha Stewart leaving, Hallmark Channel is programming daytime itself, creating new shows with plenty of potential for product placement.
Steve Gigliotti
Title: President, National Ad Sales & Marketing
Company: Scripps Networks Interactive
2011 Ad Revenue: $1.33 billion
Outlook: Scripps' lifestyle brands -- HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel, among others -- enjoy a base of endemic advertisers that do not buy TV elsewhere. Scripps has also been ahead of its time creating vignettes that connect sponsors with shows.
Lou LaTorre
Title: President of Advertising Sales, Fox Cable Networks Group
Company: News Corp.
2011 Ad Revenue: $1.31 billion
Outlook: With FX growing fast and more sports in the portfolio, LaTorre is closing the gap on entertainment rivals.
David Levy
Title: President, Sales, Distribution and Sports, Turner Broadcasting
Company: Time Warner
2011 Ad Revenue: $2.88 billion
Outlook: A rebound in ratings at TBS, thanks to The Big Bang Theory, will help Levy maintain his aggressive stance on pricing. Adding MediaVest veteran Donna Speciale to his team should help.
Jeff Lucas
Title: Head of Sales, Viacom Media Networks Music and Entertainment
Company: Viacom
2011 Ad Revenue: $1.47 billion
Outlook: Squeezing revenue out of Jersey Shore as it passes its peak, Lucas hopes MTV can draw ratings with more advertiser-friendly content. He puts products in the mouth of Stephen Colbert and must monetize rebounding ratings at VH1.
Arlene Manos
Title: President, National Advertising Sales, AMC Networks Advertising Sales
Company: AMC Networks
2011 Ad Revenue: $435 million
Outlook:Mad Men wins awards, but The Walking Dead generates ratings and ad dollars.
Laura Nathanson
Title: Executive VP, Ad Sales, ABC Family
Company: Walt Disney Co.
2011 Ad Revenue: $364 million
Outlook: ABC Family is riding a winning streak with original programming that scores with young women on TV and via social media.
Jim Perry
Title: Executive VP, 360 Brand Sales, Nickelodeon/MTV Kids and Family Group
Company: Viacom
2011 Ad Revenue: $1.15 billion
Outlook: Long the leader in the kids TV business, Nickelodeon faces a challenge from a sudden drop in ratings that forced make-goods during last year's holiday season.
Paul Rittenberg
Title: Executive VP, Advertising Sales, Fox News
Company: News Corp.
2011 Ad Revenue: $673 million
Outlook: Fox News gets an election-year boost in ratings and spending by issue advertisers. And whichever way the vote goes, the channel will hold on to its position as the ratings leader among cable news networks.
Linda Yaccarino
Title: President, Cable Entertainment and Digital Sales
Company: NBCUniversal
2011 Ad Revenue: $2.44 billion
Outlook: Yaccarino jumped from Turner to NBCU late last year and has already shifted the approach at a cable group comprising giants such as Syfy, Bravo and USA, which will punctuate upfront week.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.