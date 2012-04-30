B&C's 2012 Market Movers: The Top Cable Sales Execs

B&C's 2012 Market Movers

Joe Abruzzese

Title: President, Advertising Sales

Company: Discovery Communications

2011 Ad Revenue: $1.43 billion

Outlook: Under Abruzzese, Discovery has been outperforming its rivals. One challenge is the good problem of monetizing Investigation Discovery's skyrocketing ratings.

Mel Berning

Title: Executive VP, National Ad Sales

Company: A+E Television Networks

2011 Ad Revenue: $1.67 billion

Outlook: History is huge with men of all ages. Lifetime is bouncing back with women. And Berning can put viewers of both sexes into A&E, which added viewers last year as well.

Louis Carr

Title: President of Broadcast Media Sales, BET Networks

Company: Viacom

2011 Ad Revenue: $341 million

Outlook: Carr makes the case that BET is a leader with big-viewing, big-spending African-American consumers. With three hot sitcoms, he has the rating points too.

Ed Erhardt

Title: President, Global Customer Marketing and Sales, ESPN

Company: Walt Disney Co.

2011 Ad Revenue: $2.04 billion

Outlook: There's nothing hotter in TV than live sports, and ESPN has plenty. And not just on TV, but online and on mobile, creating a multiplatform bonanza.

Ed Georger

Title: Executive VP, Advertising Sales, Crown Media Family Networks

Company: Crown Media Holdings

2011 Ad Revenue: $251 million

Outlook: With Martha Stewart leaving, Hallmark Channel is programming daytime itself, creating new shows with plenty of potential for product placement.

Steve Gigliotti

Title: President, National Ad Sales & Marketing

Company: Scripps Networks Interactive

2011 Ad Revenue: $1.33 billion

Outlook: Scripps' lifestyle brands -- HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel, among others -- enjoy a base of endemic advertisers that do not buy TV elsewhere. Scripps has also been ahead of its time creating vignettes that connect sponsors with shows.

Lou LaTorre

Title: President of Advertising Sales, Fox Cable Networks Group

Company: News Corp.

2011 Ad Revenue: $1.31 billion

Outlook: With FX growing fast and more sports in the portfolio, LaTorre is closing the gap on entertainment rivals.

David Levy

Title: President, Sales, Distribution and Sports, Turner Broadcasting

Company: Time Warner

2011 Ad Revenue: $2.88 billion

Outlook: A rebound in ratings at TBS, thanks to The Big Bang Theory, will help Levy maintain his aggressive stance on pricing. Adding MediaVest veteran Donna Speciale to his team should help.

Jeff Lucas

Title: Head of Sales, Viacom Media Networks Music and Entertainment

Company: Viacom

2011 Ad Revenue: $1.47 billion

Outlook: Squeezing revenue out of Jersey Shore as it passes its peak, Lucas hopes MTV can draw ratings with more advertiser-friendly content. He puts products in the mouth of Stephen Colbert and must monetize rebounding ratings at VH1.

Arlene Manos

Title: President, National Advertising Sales, AMC Networks Advertising Sales

Company: AMC Networks

2011 Ad Revenue: $435 million

Outlook:Mad Men wins awards, but The Walking Dead generates ratings and ad dollars.

Laura Nathanson

Title: Executive VP, Ad Sales, ABC Family

Company: Walt Disney Co.

2011 Ad Revenue: $364 million

Outlook: ABC Family is riding a winning streak with original programming that scores with young women on TV and via social media.

Jim Perry

Title: Executive VP, 360 Brand Sales, Nickelodeon/MTV Kids and Family Group

Company: Viacom

2011 Ad Revenue: $1.15 billion

Outlook: Long the leader in the kids TV business, Nickelodeon faces a challenge from a sudden drop in ratings that forced make-goods during last year's holiday season.

Paul Rittenberg

Title: Executive VP, Advertising Sales, Fox News

Company: News Corp.

2011 Ad Revenue: $673 million

Outlook: Fox News gets an election-year boost in ratings and spending by issue advertisers. And whichever way the vote goes, the channel will hold on to its position as the ratings leader among cable news networks.

Linda Yaccarino

Title: President, Cable Entertainment and Digital Sales

Company: NBCUniversal

2011 Ad Revenue: $2.44 billion

Outlook: Yaccarino jumped from Turner to NBCU late last year and has already shifted the approach at a cable group comprising giants such as Syfy, Bravo and USA, which will punctuate upfront week.