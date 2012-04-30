B&C's 2012 Market Movers: The Network Sales Chiefs

B&C's 2012 Market Movers

Toby Byrne

Title: President, Sales

Network: Fox

2011 upfront sales: $1.9 billion

Outlook: Last year, in his first upfront, Byrne opened the market and accomplished the network's goal of garnering big ad dollars for its new show The X Factor. This year, a new challenge comes from falling ratings for American Idol.

Marianne Gambelli

Title: President, Network Advertising Sales

Network: NBC

2011 upfront sales: $1.7 billion

Outlook: With The Voice and Smash clicking, NBC has a few building blocks to work with. Buyers say they still need convincing about why it deserves the premium price it earns as a broadcaster above top cable networks.

David Lawenda

Title: President of Advertising, Sales & Marketing

Network: Univision

2011 ad revenue: $1.75 billion

Outlook: Univision's ratings often challenge those of the other broadcasters, and after the 2010 Census, Hispanic marketing is higher profile.

Jo Ann Ross

Title: President, Network Sales

Network: CBS

2011 upfront sales: $2.65 billion

Outlook: The top-rated network has no major holes in its schedule to fill. Analysts expect CBS to score the biggest broadcast price increases, perhaps even achieving the double-digit hikes CEO Leslie Moonves is seeking.

Geri Wang

Title: President of Sales & Marketing

Network: ABC

2011 upfront sales: $2.4 billion

Outlook: ABC is turning over its schedule with Desperate Housewives departing and new dramas such as Revenge and Scandal joining comedies Modern Family, The Middle and Suburgatory in making headway.