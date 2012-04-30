B&C's 2012 Market Movers: The Network Sales Chiefs
Toby Byrne
Title: President, Sales
Network: Fox
2011 upfront sales: $1.9 billion
Outlook: Last year, in his first upfront, Byrne opened the market and accomplished the network's goal of garnering big ad dollars for its new show The X Factor. This year, a new challenge comes from falling ratings for American Idol.
Marianne Gambelli
Title: President, Network Advertising Sales
Network: NBC
2011 upfront sales: $1.7 billion
Outlook: With The Voice and Smash clicking, NBC has a few building blocks to work with. Buyers say they still need convincing about why it deserves the premium price it earns as a broadcaster above top cable networks.
David Lawenda
Title: President of Advertising, Sales & Marketing
Network: Univision
2011 ad revenue: $1.75 billion
Outlook: Univision's ratings often challenge those of the other broadcasters, and after the 2010 Census, Hispanic marketing is higher profile.
Jo Ann Ross
Title: President, Network Sales
Network: CBS
2011 upfront sales: $2.65 billion
Outlook: The top-rated network has no major holes in its schedule to fill. Analysts expect CBS to score the biggest broadcast price increases, perhaps even achieving the double-digit hikes CEO Leslie Moonves is seeking.
Geri Wang
Title: President of Sales & Marketing
Network: ABC
2011 upfront sales: $2.4 billion
Outlook: ABC is turning over its schedule with Desperate Housewives departing and new dramas such as Revenge and Scandal joining comedies Modern Family, The Middle and Suburgatory in making headway.
