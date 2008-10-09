BCReview: Thursday Primetime Lineup Marks Latest Test of Rookie Class
Three new broadcast network shows premiere tonight, ABC’s Life on Mars, NBC’s Kath & Kim and NBC’s SNL Weekend Update Thursday. B&C’s resident critic/blogger David Bianculli opines on how the efforts fare. Read Bianculli's take at BCReview.
