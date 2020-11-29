Bay Area Pro Teams in Limbo After Local COVID-19 Restrictions Ban Sports Events

The COVID-19 pandemic has sacked the San Francisco 49'ers as new pandemic guidelines instituted by Santa Clara Country -- where the team plays its home games -- ban all contact sports for at least three weeks effective Monday, according to reports.

As a result, the team's Dec. 7 Monday Night Football home game against the Buffalo Bills and its Dec. 13 contest against the Washington Football Team will have to be relocated from its Levi's Stadium home field to another location outside the county, according to ESPN.com. The team will also have to find new practice facilities.

The 49'ers Saturday released a statement saying that it is working with the NFL and partners "on operational plans" going forward.

The ban also affects operations for the NHL's San Jose Sharks as well as local college football and basketball teams.

Statement from the San Francisco #49ers: pic.twitter.com/KbH6kcxYD2November 28, 2020

The move adds more complications to an NFL schedule significantly altered by the pandemic. The league has had to postpone the Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers Thanksgiving night game twice this week due to increasing positive COVID-19 tests among Ravens players. The game will now be played on Tuesday (Dec. 1)

The league's Ravens-Dallas Cowboys game scheduled for Nov. 3 has also been rescheduled for Dec. 7, according to league officials.

