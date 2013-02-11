Baseball's Pitch Aims to Lift National Ratings

RELATED: Buyers See Value Play in MLB Commercials

The football season ended in a rousing Super Bowl win for

the Baltimore Ravens, and for CBS, which brought in 108.4 million viewers for

the big game. Meanwhile, pitchers and catchers are set to report this week for

spring training, an early warning sign that baseball season approaches.

Baseball's national TV ratings were down last season.

According to Tim Brosnan, executive VP, business for Major League Baseball,

getting those numbers turned around is Job 1 in the office of MLB commissioner

Bud Selig, and there are a number of steps that will be taken to reach that

goal.

Despite the ratings story, baseball signed lucrative new TV

rights deals last year, and the sport is expecting record sponsorship revenue

this season. It also produces the kind of content that is ideal for media

companies eyeing the 24-hour sports cable network business.

Brosnan spoke with B&C business editor Jon

Lafayette about baseball's game plan for 2013. An edited transcript follows:

Last year, baseball ratings were down during the

regular season on the national networks, except MLB Network. They were also

down during the playoffs and World Series. How will you try to reverse that and

make national games more popular?

We continue to work with Fox to present as compelling a schedule as we can

produce. Some of this is dependent on the markets that get selected well in

advance of the games being televised. Some of this is dependent upon the time

of broadcast. We are moving, in our Fox national package, more and more to more

primetime. Fox is carving out a position of Saturday night primetime sports, 52

weeks a year, on their broadcast network. For 2013, for the first time ever,

we'll [have] eight Saturday nights in a row with Fox with the national game of

the week."

Moving national games to primetime makes a big

difference?

The move to primetime with Fox will boost ratings. [Primetime] ratings have

been for the past two years much higher than the regular-season average. And as

we go into 2014, and this is across the cable packages, we will move from what

we call non-exclusive local blacked-out games to coexclusives and exclusives

where the game is national across the cable carrier. That will also boost the

ratings, because when it's a national game covering the Boston Red Sox and you

don't have the Boston DMA with the Red Sox game on, it hurts the ratings. [Editor's

note: Fox's Saturday-night games last season averaged a 2.1 household rating,

40% higher than the daytime games' average of 1.5].

What else are you doing?

We're looking at what goes on on the field. Trying to improve the pace of play.

Have an ongoing dialogue [about] things like replay that will become a part of

the broadcast, like it or not. This is Job 1 for us in the commissioner's mind,

right there with keeping our attendance at record levels. So you'll see us

tinkering around the edges but you'll also see these big moves, like moving the

regular season piece to primetime.

Fox, Turner and ESPN have been experimenting with

split-screen commercial presentations. Could that help?

We've been talking to Fox about that. Our first concern is for the viewer, is

for our customer. But hand in glove to that is the sponsors and the commercial

advertisers that support the broadcast and make them available, making the

economics easier for our customers to see all those games. So it's a

combination of continuing to provide the best-produced product on the screen

that we can, and we think we have the best production partners in ESPN, and Fox

and Turner. We have our own network that continues to raise the production bar

for the rest of the baseball production market, MLB Network. We think it has

the best production values of any of the league-owned networks. So we want to

continue to put the best picture and sound in front of our audience, and we

want to make it a compelling platform for the advertisers. So to the extent we

can make a match between servicing our fans and servicing our customers, the

advertising underpinning, that's where we'll net out on that.

How about the playoffs?

In fairness to us, we added the wild card games with what,

three months' notice? The scheduling of that became really, really difficult.

Now with a little bit of lead time, it will be a compact schedule no matter

what, but it is a less compact schedule than it was last year. By that I mean

less days with four games in a day when we're asking a baseball fan basically

to sit in front of a television for upwards of 13 hours, while we're asking at

the same time to consume up to 40-odd games in 30-odd days.

The NBA guys brag about their

playoffs being 40 games in 40 nights. You don't want too much more than that,

do you?

If we play the maximum number, it's 43 games in 32 or 33 days.

That's a lot to ask.

It's a demand equation that's unrivaled in sports.

Is that demand or supply?

Well, we're demanding of our customers.

But you're supplying a lot of

programming.

Correct. Which, by the way, you can talk about ratings and I'll talk about

demand from the marketplace. I can't let a television discussion go by without

saying that ratings are Job 1 for us here. But the marketplace responded to us

in an awfully good way when we put our packages to market and generated rights

fees that were an increase of 100% from the last deal.

All these new 24-hour cable

networks are springing up?

It's a beautiful thing, isn't it?

And you have a product that

can provide 162 days' worth of programming for a 365-day-a-year network?

It's actually 180 days. It's 162 games in 180 days. And we can supply product

actually for a lot longer than 180 days because we have spring training and you

have the postseason. The greatest value of baseball as content is the density

of the content or the supply we're able to offer. The tonnage that a baseball

season brings, no one can compare. I don't think it's a coincidence that the

growth in the regional sports network side is being driven by baseball because

that's what works for programmers in terms of trying to satisfy the demand of their

consumers.

Given the long-term nature of

the deals you signed with ESPN and Turner and with the support you want to give

your own network, is there still a way to cash in as these new networks roll

out in the short- to mid-term?

No. Our national telecast fortunes are basically set [for] 2014-2021.

Obviously you're talking about the rumors that some of our partners are rolling

out additional platforms during the course of our agreement. We always want to

be good partners with our broadcast partners. They invest a lot of time,

energy, effort and capital with us, so we're always open to discussion with

them. We didn't sell all the national television inventory that we could have,

but that was the decision principally made by our boss, the commissioner. We

think we've struck the right balance between national and local for the time

being, but we're always mindful of what would work for us and what would work

for our partners. So we're always open to discussions about new platforms.

So if a partner like Fox came

out with a national sports network, there might be a way of them putting

baseball on it?

I don't think that's currently contemplated, but Fox has been a terrific --

from Chase Carey to David Hill to Eric Shanks -- we have a terrific long-term relationship

with Fox. We feel like it's been a great home for baseball, so we would always

treat them accordingly.

Speaking of regional sports

networks, you saw what just happened with the Dodgers and Time Warner Cable and

how high these rights have gone. Did you strike your new deals too early?

Do I think we struck our deal too early? No.

But they still seem to be

going up?

Our commissioner, our owners, management at the clubs are very happy with the

deals we struck. Very happy with the terms that we struck. Very happy with the

partners that we were able to continue in business with. Very happy with the

fact that we were able to significantly strengthen the programming that we are

putting on our own network. No, we think we made our deals at the appropriate

time.

Again, looking at the local

side, do you think these rates can keep going up?

I don't have a crystal ball on that one. I'm not close enough to the local

markets to give you a knowledgeable opinion.

How does digital factor into

the TV equation? Is baseball still holding onto a lot of the digital rights, or

are some of those rights going to the various broadcast partners?

The answer to that question is yes and yes. Baseball is still holding

onto a great deal of its digital rights. We have a very successful digital

business in MLB.com. But the TV partners made it clear that in the

direction that the media environment was moving, that in order to strike the

deals they wanted to strike with us there had to be digital rights. They had to

be prepared to present a TV Everywhere platform to the cable distributors.

Period. End. That was a sine qua non in the negotiations, if you will. In fact,

to the partner, including the partners that didn't end up with our content,

everyone stated at the beginning we have to be able to offer a TV Everywhere

package against the rights that we're purchasing. On top of that, they also

bought additional digital rights in the form of highlights and ancillary

programming in their packages, which again baseball was developing on its own,

had developed on its own and continues to own a great deal of on its own, but

kind of allowed some of that supply to go over to the third-party suppliers.

In the new contract, is there

more flexibility in the schedule, allowing your national networks to switch

games at the end of the season when the pennant races heat up?

Yes. There is more flexibility anticipated starting in 2014. And by the

way, there's flexibility in the current agreements. It's just not as pronounced

because there aren't exclusive Sunday-night games or exclusive Monday-night

games that are singular and stand-alone. Our national games are promoted against

a regional offering. There are three or four regionalized games, and they get

changed out from time to time under the current circumstances. But in the deals

going forward, particularly as we come into the pennant race portion of the

season, we're trying to build in as much flexibility as we can there so we

could put the most compelling games on the air in the build-up to the

postseason.

How's the market looking at

this point in terms of sponsors returning?

Robust. During the course of last year, we renewed four of five of our existing

sponsor partners. We're on the precipice of renewing another key deal. We made

a huge extension with Anheuser-Busch. We're very happy about continuing that

partnership. Chevrolet was renewed several years ago and continues to be one of

our biggest advertisers and the partner that does the most on the ground

promotionally. MasterCard and Taco Bell also signed renewals recently with us.

T-Mobile just signed a groundbreaking wireless communications partnership with

us where they're going to have on-field presence with a new wireless

communications system that they built specifically for baseball. And so I think

we have the chance of 2013 being a record year in sponsorship for baseball,

both on the financial end and the activation side.

Anything new on the production side? Will

producers have extra access to make games more compelling?

We have our production meetings in about two weeks. I would tell you though

that for baseball, the continuing and newest and most innovative frontier for

the next little while will be sound. We've made great advances in getting

people inside the game with sound but we've only scratched the surface. In

cooperation with the Players Association and the umpires and all the interested

parties, I think sound is still a fascinating part of the game where there's a

lot of opportunities to bring the fans closer to the game through sound and I

think that's where you're going to see more envelope pushing and more exposure

into exactly what's going on down on the field for the fans.