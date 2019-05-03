Bader Adds NBCU Chief Research Officer Responsibilities

Jeff Bader, NBC Entertainment president of program planning, strategy and research, has been named chief research officer at NBCUniversal. He has oversight across NBCU’s television portfolio and of a new corporate research and strategy group. That group will be run by Lisa Heimann, who was named executive VP, corporate research and strategy, and reports to Bader.

Heimann most recently was senior VP, multiplatform research for NBC Entertainment.

The new group will target effective investment in new measurement approaches and analytic tools, said NBCUniversal, with the aim of developing unified cross-platform measurement to improve monetization and program insights across NBCUniversal’s television businesses.

Bader retains his current title and responsibilities, and will continue to report to NBC Entertainment Co-Chairmen Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks.