‘Bachelor in Paradise’ to Go Back Into Production

The Warner Bros.’ investigation into misconduct at Bachelor in Paradise is completed, and the show is getting back into production over a week after it sent contestants home from Mexico. Warner Bros. said cast members’ safety was not in jeopardy amidst the alleged misconduct.

Season four of the show, whose cast is made up of Bachelor and Bachelorette alumni, is scheduled to debut Aug. 8 on ABC, though that may be moved back.

Warner Bros. said in a statement:

“As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our No. 1 concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

ABC said the show will get a summer premiere. It said in a statement, “We appreciate the swift and complete investigation by Warner Bros. into allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise. Given their results, the series will resume production, and will air this summer on ABC.”