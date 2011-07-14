A'Zary to Head Research for Syfy, Chiller Nets

Ted A'Zary has been promoted to head a combined research team dedicated to NBCUniversal's Syfy and Chiller networks.

A'Zary as senior VP, research, for the channels, he will focus on multiplatform metrics, primary research, sales and digital research, reporting directly to Dave Howe, president of Syfy and Chiller. Previously he'd been VP, research for Syfy and Chiller, but he reported to NBC's research group.

Also promoted was Susan Lape, named VP primary research, reporting A'Zary. Lape, previously senior director, primary research , USA and Syfy, will oversee pilot testing and original series development research for Syfy and Chiller. Chiller has been adding both viewers and original programming. Ratings among adult 18 to 49 was up 43% in the second quarter, and grew even more with younger viewers.

Lape will also provide strategic insight to the network's marketing, sales, digital and business development departments.

"With two outstanding executives like Ted A'Zary and Susan Lape as the foundation, we have the perfect opportunity to build a dedicated research powerhouse," Howe, said in a statement. "This new cohesive, cross-platform team will enable us to harness the power of data and insights from every screen and platform to help grow our business in the future."

A'Zary joined Syfy in 2003. Previously he worked at CNBC, The Weather channel and Conde Nast.

Lape joined NBCU in 2000 as a research associate in the NBC primary research unit. She worked at Bravo before joining Syfy and USA in 2007.