AXS TV to Air 'Farm Aid 2020 On The Road'

AXS TV will serve as the exclusive television outlet for the 2020 Farm Aid benefit music festival premiering Sept. 26, the network announced Monday (Aug. 31).

The three-hour Farm Aid 2020 On the Road virtual concert, which looks to raise funds and awareness for America’s hardworking farmers, will feature new and classic performances from more than 20 artists including John Mellencamp, Neil Young and Dave Matthews, Black Pumas, Bonnie Raitt, Boz Scaggs and Willie Nelson and The Boys, said the network.

“AXS TV is proud to continue our strong partnership with Farm Aid, in support of their invaluable efforts to benefit and uplift America’s vital farming community,” said Lucia McCalmont, VP of programming and scheduling, AXS TV in a statement. “Our viewers look forward to these exclusive Farm Aid broadcasts each year, and we are excited to have the opportunity to share the 2020 virtual at-home event with our audience, bringing them more of the up-close coverage, iconic artists, and unforgettable performances that only Farm Aid and AXS TV can provide.”